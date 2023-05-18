Police step up vigilance for Canada Road Safety Week

Following a year that marked the highest number of fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads in 16 years, the Ontario Provincial Police report that the majority of the 359 people killed in 2022 pointed to bad decisions on the part of drivers and passengers.

Every year, a significant number of road deaths are linked to motorists who decide to drive aggressively, distracted, under the influence of alcohol/drugs or fatigued, with little or no thought about the unimaginable consequences that await them – the loss of human life, police said in a release.

Leading up to and right through the Victoria Day long weekend, the OPP will join Canadian police partners to target all forms of poor and careless driving, as well as lack of seatbelt use, in an effort to save lives on roads across the country.

MAY 7

3:56 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a commercial break and enter in Elmira. Sometime during the early morning hours of May 7, two unknown individuals broke into the yard of a business located on Donway Court and stole reels of industrial wire. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

MAY 8

11:42 AM | Police received a report of a commercial break and enter in Woolwich Township. On April 22, 2023 unknown suspect(s) broke into the yard of a business on Sawmill Road and stole property. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

10:14 PM | Police received a report of a single motor vehicle collision in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was travelling west on Huron Road near Wilmot Centre Road when a deer entered the roadway from the south side of the road. The driver of the vehicle braked but was unable to avoid a collision with the deer. There were no physical injuries reported.

MAY 9

8:50 PM | Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after receiving reports of tampering with public washroom facilities in Wilmot Township. Police received reports that toilet seats at Sir Adam Beck Community Park had been tampered with, and potentially a corrosive substance was placed on the seats. Between May 6 and May 8, two individuals used the washrooms and sustained physical injuries as a result. Through the initial investigation, it is believed that a corrosive substance was placed on the seats intentionally. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

MAY 10

11:33 AM | Officers from WRPS’ General Investigations Unit have laid firearms-related charges in Woolwich Township after carrying out search warrant at a property in the area of Katherine Street North and Lundy Road in connection to a firearms investigation. Six firearms and associated ammunition were seized. As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old Woolwich Township man was charged with ‘trafficking in firearm,’ ‘transferring firearm without authority’ and ‘careless storage of a firearm.’ He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

MAY 11

7:30 AM | Wellington County and Perth County OPP responded to a report of a person striking a parked vehicle with an axe at a business on Wellington Road 86. After causing significant damage, the person left the area in a passenger vehicle. Officers located and eventually stopped the vehicle and placed the driver under arrest. A large amount of property was also located in the vehicle. Subsequent investigation determined that the same person had broken into two businesses on Wellington Road 86 earlier that morning and had stolen multiple items from each business. As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old of Waterloo man was charged with ‘break and enter’ – two counts, ‘mischief under $5,000,’ ‘theft over $5,000,’ ‘theft under $5,000,’ ‘mischief over $5,000,’ ‘possess weapon for dangerous purpose,’ ‘flight from police,’ ‘dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,’ ‘operation while impaired,’ ‘refusal to comply with demand,’ ‘possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine,’ ‘possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000’ and ‘possession of a prohibited device.’ The accused is currently being held in custody.

; ;