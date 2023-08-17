Populism continues to gain ground, particularly in Europe. We’re not immune

That voters in Argentina are looking for change is hardly surprising: the economy is a mess.

Also not surprising is that the biggest vote-getter in last weekend’s election was a far-right populist, Javier Milei. As with voters in many countries, people there are fed up with politics that never seems to work for the average person. Voting for an outsider seems like a good way to thumb their noses at traditional politicians.

Milei’s anti-establishment rants hit the mark in a country that’s seen instabilty for the better part of a century, and where inflation is currently north of 100 per cent.

That he talks of replacing the peso with the US dollar, argues climate change is a lie, decries sex education and advocates making it easier for people to acquire handguns appears to be incidental to the protest vote.

It was far from a landslide. Milei got about 30 per cent of the vote, just larger than the 28 per cent garnered by the main opposition coalition and 27 per cent for the current governing coalition.

This week’s vote was to choose presidential candidates for the Argentina’s general election in October, so there’s a way to go. Still, Milei celebrated, and vowed to bring “an end to the parasitic, corrupt and useless political caste that exists in this country.”

It’s a call for change that’s echoed in countries around the world, where right-wing populism has largely been ascendant. The Trump situation is but one – albeit one that sucks up much of the oxygen – in a long list of now familiar cases, from Hungary and Poland to Italy and Sweden.

A 2022 report from the London School of Economics notes the rise of right-wing populism in Europe, where parties pledging nationalism and anti-immigration policies have seen growing success. Increased support has led to more such candidates winning office.

“A substantial number of right-wing populist parties have either governed recently or served as formal cooperation partners in right-wing minority governments. Examples include the Lega in Italy, the FPÖ in Austria, Law and Justice (PiS) in Poland, Fidesz in Hungary, the Danish People’s Party (DF), and the National Alliance (NA) in Latvia. The so-called cordon sanitaire – the policy of marginalising extreme parties – has broken down even in countries where it has been traditionally effective, such as Estonia and Sweden,” the report notes.

Such policies and successes haven’t been contained to Europe and Trump’s America, but can be seen in places as diverse as Israel and India.

Nor has Canada been left out of such populist discussions.

Canadians may be generally more accepting – or less vocal in their frustration, perhaps – with the types of changes fomenting unrest elsewhere, but the dissatisfaction is there. What remains to be seen is how much of a factor it will be in this election, though the country is generally some years behind the curve in such matters.

Changes, real or perceived, are driving much of the right-wing populism. Much of that is centered on immigration – i.e. racial and cultural lines – and the pace of shifts in demographics. Here, such matters are officially downplayed to avoid even a hint of racism or anything that even smacks of identity politics. But, as with elsewhere, there are signs of frustration with the grand social experiment that is being foisted on everybody with almost no input and absolutely no accountability – there’s a realization that we can’t trust those in power to do the right thing.

That lack of trust extends to almost every aspect of governance, from failure to protect against predatory capitalism and environmental degradation – for their own gain, politicians typically support those pillaging the economy over the good of the populace – to the rapid shifts in cultural norms.

Whether it’s experimental curriculum such that school kids no longer learned basic literacy skills or widespread demographic shifts, changes have been made with no consultation, though everyone has to live with the consequences.

With societal changes such as gay marriages and civil rights, there’s a pushback from some quarters, but they’re a matter of right and wrong, of fairness, ethics. And, in the end, such changes really have no impact on the lives of those opposed to them. Oh, sure, their sensibilities might be offended, but there’s no material change if their gay neighbour is in the closet or married to his partner. Society is better for equal rights, period.

Immigration is, of course, the real red-flag issue. Here, too, the pace of change has been rapid ... and readily visible. Some who chafe at the changes are undoubtedly racist: they’ve got no use for the brown and black people no matter how long they’ve been here, an unsavoury element that’s become a regular fixture in American politics, for instance. But much of the unease has to do with large numbers of arrivals each year, which comes with a financial burden and pragmatic problems, particularly with housing prices and availability.

None of that will be addressed directly in Canada for fear of alienating any voters. But the undercurrent is there, though thankfully nothing like the acrimonious situation in the States.

But public sentiment there is symptomatic of an increasing anger and fear of the “other” that have come to be the defining facet of Republican supporters in particular. And as anyone paying even casual attention to the antics of Donald Trump already knows, outlandish anger is all the rage.

Aside from making the U.S. political system so dysfunctional, the Republican base – particularly middle-aged working class white men – is the canary in the coalmine for the disintegration of a way of life to which many conservatives yearn to return.

The unworkable U.S. political system is the product of another kind of extremism, but mostly about tensions caused by shifting demographics and decaying economic situation. The most divisive sector is rightwing Christian fundamentalists – predominantly undereducated White people who see the country’s decline and think that rolling back the clock will make America great again.

Men were men. Women were women. Both were God-fearing. Minorities, including gays and lesbians, were largely out of sight. A high school education was enough to get a good job that bought you a home where you could raise your kids – after all, that’s where family values start.

A contingent of such people equate the civil rights movement, women’s liberation efforts, gay rights and a more permissive, relaxed society as the reason their country is going downhill. Immigrants are taking away jobs and destroying American culture, people of this mindset argue – Mexicans are an established target in this regard, now joined by Muslims.

Life has become harder for these people, but that’s true more for many in the middle class. That reality is applicable here, too, though we’re well behind the curve in terms of any political backlash. Unfortunately, the anger in the U.S. is often misplaced, scapegoating those who are even more powerless rather than blaming those responsible for turning the economic clock back to revive all the worst characteristics of the prewar era – it’s no coincidence the deregulation that led to the Great Recession and inequality are at levels unseen since the 1920s.

Instead, the right-wing elements have been led to believe they can restore the country’s greatness, and their own therein, by suppressing the rights of others. Those really responsible – the now familiar 1% – are more than happy to see the delusion continue, a nice distraction from the truth that also serves to keep the masses divided. Better still, mix the resentment and anger with anti-intellectual rants, religion, guns and a war culture for the perfect recipe to mask the bitter taste of Ronald Reagan’s trickle-down economics on steroids.

The result? Plenty of people voting for absurd policies and politicians that actually harm them.

We don’t have the same vitriolic partisanship, but Canada is not immune to the concerns much more advanced elsewhere. We’ll get our turn.

; ;