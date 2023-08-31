Preparing for good mental health during back-to-school season

As a change in season approaches, adults and children may be experiencing a range of emotions. Focusing on mental wellness at this critical time is essential.

Good mental health supports our ability to handle stress, while maintaining the ability to function effectively when socializing, working, learning, and taking care of ourselves. It is just as important as maintaining our physical health.

Mental health does not just mean a “diagnosed mental illness.” We are all impacted by mental health –at times, we will experience high anxiety, stress, periods of depressive tendencies and the like.

Normalizing ups and downs in our wellness is very important. Talking openly about how we are feeling, how we are doing, how we are coping with different challenges and problems in our lives is healthy.

As school starts, here is a general list of possible indicators of concerns to watch for. Recognizing symptoms is key and support is available through the school, family doctors or local counselling agencies to assist children, youth, and caregivers.

Anxiety is recognized as one of the most common and chronic conditions encountered by children and adults. It is defined as a persistent feeling of worry or unease. Worrying from time to time is normal, say ahead of a big test or sporting event. Support may be needed if children are worrying a lot, every day, and are not taking part in daily life because of it. Anxiety may manifest as butterflies in the stomach, upset stomach, heart beating or pounding, teeth grinding, lack of appetite, and sleep problems.

Depression is the most common mood problem. If we experience ongoing days of feeling low and are not sure why, there is nothing happening in our lives that would make us feel down and low all the time, or if we are in this funk and can’t seem to get out of it, that is a sign that we need to seek some help and support.

Other signs and symptoms to watch for include: change in mood or mood swings, isolating and withdrawing from friends and family, having more frequent outbursts of anger or rage, loss of appetite or eating for comfort, turning to substances, crying more or not feeling emotions (feeling numb, dazed), showing loss of interest in personal care and appearance, avoiding school, difficulty focusing and having low self-esteem.

Exhibiting one or more of these symptoms periodically does not indicate a mood disorder. Support is indicated when these symptoms are persistent.

Young people often suffer in silence, fearing judgment, rejection, and the emotion itself. As a caregiver, talk about emotions and mental health frequently. Be open to conversations and share stories and your own emotions. Let them know that just as you don’t hide that you are sick with a cold or fever, you don’t hide that emotionally you are not feeling well. There is no difference. Know that support is available should you need it.

