Hot Off the Press
Celebration sends WCHC’s Rosslyn Bentley into retirement
Eco Book Club looks to turn ideas into action
Elmira Lions, firefighters share proceeds from dance
Not your average breakfast burrito
Are energy drinks a healthy option?
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Steve Kannon
Province needs to reverse course to protect heritage buildings
Steve Kannon
Last updated on Apr 18, 24
Posted on Apr 18, 24
4 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/province-needs-to-reverse-course-to-protect-heritage-buildings/
Post In:
Steve Kannon
Columns
Comment & Opinion
Steve Kannon
Province needs to reverse course to protect heritage buildings
Steve Kannon
Apr 18, 24
Volunteer work is shifting, but it’s still an essential part of community
Steve Kannon
Apr 11, 24
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
A pantomime crisis, not a real war
Gwynne Dyer
Apr 18, 24
Israel angling for a bigger war?
Gwynne Dyer
Apr 11, 24
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Politicians playing games with national school food program
Owen Roberts
Apr 18, 24
Grain farmers give Ottawa a 25-year plan
Owen Roberts
Apr 11, 24
READ MORE
Steve Galea
Hints that fishing season is here
Steve Galea
Apr 18, 24
Keep your cool during a wardrobe malfunction
Steve Galea
Apr 11, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA