Pumpkin carvers get creative in St. Jacobs

It was a Pumpkin Palooza in St. Jacobs on Saturday, a day filled with pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating. Top: Violet Griesbaum was scooping out the guts with the help of her dad, Jon Griesbaum. Bottom left: Grandpa and Grandma, Dave and Deb Melchert, with their grandkids, Anderson and Oakleigh Taylor. Bottom right: Renee, Luke and Kenny Talbot with their freshly carved gourd (top) and Emery and Ezra Figueroa. Photos by Andrea Eymann