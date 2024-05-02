Hot Off the Press
View From Here
St. Boniface 1st Communion
Chess enthusiast to take on multiple players at EDSS event
Some 1,500 high school students in region face suspension
Slower home sales as buyers show more caution in the market
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Steve Kannon
Reducing the amount produced the only way to deal with plastic pollution
Steve Kannon
Last updated on May 02, 24
Posted on May 02, 24
4 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/reducing-the-amount-produced-the-only-way-to-deal-with-plastic-pollution/
Post In:
Steve Kannon
Columns
Steve Kannon
Reducing the amount produced the only way to deal with plastic pollution
Steve Kannon
May 02, 24
Ottawa’s policies will trump any housing measures in new budget
Steve Kannon
Apr 25, 24
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
War in Africa so common it’s not news
Gwynne Dyer
May 02, 24
War in Africa so common it’s not news
Gwynne Dyer
May 02, 24
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Sustainability is a pillar for these farmers
Owen Roberts
May 02, 24
Farmers markets looking for fresh ideas
Owen Roberts
Apr 25, 24
READ MORE
Steve Galea
A little sportsmanship, please
Steve Galea
May 02, 24
Early-season fi…fi….ffffi..fishing…
Steve Galea
Apr 25, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA