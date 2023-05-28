Reports of Suspicious Male around Swift Crescent in Cambridge

Monday May 29, 2023 Case # 1850

OFFENCE: Suspicious Person

DATE: May 21, 2023

LOCATION: Swift Crescent, Cambridge ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Reports of Suspicious Male around Swift Crescent in Cambridge Occ: 23-140883 (917)

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after receiving a report that an unknown male brandished a knife in Cambridge on May 21, 2023.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to the area of Swift Crescent for a weapon call.

Through investigation, police learned that a homeowner heard a noise outside of their home, and when they went to check, they observed a male trying the door handle of their vehicle.

The victim attempted to confront the suspect, who then brandished a knife and threatened the victim. The suspect then fled the area.

There were no reported physical injuries.

Police were later notified by two other individuals that there was a suspicious male in the area who had approached their properties.

The male has been described as being around 25-28 years old, 5'10" tall, 170 pounds, and was wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

🚨 Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers:

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

waterloocrimestoppers.ca

cell:

Crime Stoppers, Making Your Streets Safer One Call cell: www.p3tips.com

