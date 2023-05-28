Monday May 29, 2023 Case # 1850
OFFENCE: Suspicious Person
DATE: May 21, 2023
LOCATION: Swift Crescent, Cambridge ON
Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Reports of Suspicious Male around Swift Crescent in Cambridge Occ: 23-140883 (917)
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after receiving a report that an unknown male brandished a knife in Cambridge on May 21, 2023.
At approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to the area of Swift Crescent for a weapon call.
Through investigation, police learned that a homeowner heard a noise outside of their home, and when they went to check, they observed a male trying the door handle of their vehicle.
The victim attempted to confront the suspect, who then brandished a knife and threatened the victim. The suspect then fled the area.
There were no reported physical injuries.
Police were later notified by two other individuals that there was a suspicious male in the area who had approached their properties.
The male has been described as being around 25-28 years old, 5'10" tall, 170 pounds, and was wearing dark clothing.
The investigation is ongoing.
1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
waterloocrimestoppers.ca
cell: www.p3tips.com
Crime Stoppers, Making Your Streets Safer One Call