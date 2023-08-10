Resilient food systems needed to absorb future shocks

I guess you would expect the agriculture secretary of the world’s most powerful country to be optimistic about the odds of feeding the world during such challenging times.

But it must be hard to keep your chin up when your country, which has a huge role in global food security, is so politically divided. Getting partisan lawmakers to agree on anything, even America’s contribution to global hunger, seems herculean.

Nonetheless, as host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum this year, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was upbeat about the way forward, and clear about the need for resilient food systems.

At the forum, held last week, Vilsack highlighted the relationship between agri-food systems and climate change, food security and sustainable productivity growth.

“The time is now, and together we can achieve sustainable, equitable and resilient afgri-food systems,” he said, adding that the 21-country APEC “shares a commitment to addressing global food needs now so that we can build resilient systems that can absorb future shocks, like pandemics, conflict, severe weather and climate change.”

He went on the stress the need to collaborate with other nations to share best practices and information, and to learn more about how to mitigate and adapt to a changing climate.

“In order to produce more, while minimizing environmental impacts, we must leverage innovation and foster new ways of doing things,” he said.

This is more than political speak. Vilsack and his boss President Joe Biden won’t get much credit for it – it’s not news that bleeds – but it shows the importance of separating agriculture from political agendas. Feeding the world is not about who is Liberal, Conservative, Republican or Democrat. It’s about the lives of billions of people who count on developed-country leadership to solve problems, not make them worse.

At the forum, Vilsack spoke to delegates about the importance of building a more resilient and interconnected region that advances broad-based economic prosperity through sustainable agriculture.

The US has skin in the game. For example, Vilsack noted how the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Communities program has invested more than $3 billion to support 140-plus projects. They’re aimed at expanding markets for climate-smart commodities, leveraging greenhouse gas benefits, and providing what he calls “direct, meaningful benefits” to producers of all sizes in all 50 states.

The US is not hoarding results. Vilsack says he’s committed to sharing information, best practices and resources with the global community through something called the US International Climate Hub. It goes beyond APEC membership; it’s designed to serve as a platform for all countries with pieces that can help address the global climate mitigation puzzle.

To me, there’s some comfort knowing that while the nastiest political situation imaginable is developing in the US, the agriculture secretary – along dedicated workers paid by his much-reviled government – has his nose to the grindstone right now, trying to make positive contributions to climate mitigation. Next year, election year, it could be a different story.

; ;