Row, row, row your boat

I was fishing last week from a tin boat with a friend. We were on a small lake where gas-powered motors were not allowed, so I had to resort to an alternate source of energy – my canoe paddle.

This was not intentional. It only happened because the battery that powered my electric motor lost its charge after 20 minutes – a period of time precisely long enough to get us to the far end of the lake.

A lot of people would tell you that this was because the battery was not charged properly or is maybe even failing. But that’s only because they are knowledgeable and have never once got into a prolonged argument with a marine battery.

Those of us who have know that marine batteries are sadistic, malevolent life forms who like nothing more than to call it quits when the going gets tough. In this case, it quit at the far end of the lake, presumably so it could be entertained watching me battle the headwind all the way back.

I also think it knew that I left my oars at home and brought canoe paddles in their place. Which is not ideal for a 12-foot tin boat.

Regardless, part of our plan was to make it back to the boat launch before winter set in, so I picked up a paddle and started using it to move us in the right direction – which in hindsight, should have been to a location that disposes of marine batteries.

In situations like this, a typical paddling excursion goes something like: You paddle 275 strokes in the right direction. You smile because you made three metres of progress. You pause to catch your breath. A huge gust of wind takes you back 2.9 metres. Then you repeat this approximately four billion times.

It is what my dad used to call character-building. And I suppose this is also why some people look at me, shake their heads, and refer to me as “a real character.”

Of course, my fishing buddy offered to help. But since I don’t have many fishing buddies left, I never took her up on it. Plus, the last thing you want is to be in a small boat with a disgruntled fishing buddy who is armed with a canoe paddle.

When you are paddling back to a landing against a hard wind in a tin boat, many thoughts come to mind. High on that list is “Why don’t they ever place boat launches on the downwind side of the lake?” and “Why don’t battery manufacturers place warning labels on their products that say, ‘Warning: this product will invariably fail at the far end of the lake when you need it most. So don’t come crying to us. We warned you.’”

The good news is that we made it back and even caught a few fish along the way. And, functioning electric motor or not, we had fun.

Now that the experience is over, I realize it helped me appreciate what life was like for the pioneers who fished before boat motors were even invented. It must have been tough, especially if someone insisted on trolling.

That’s why I think they would have liked our motors – even the electric kind. They might not have had the same fondness for the batteries though. Those things just leave you drained.

