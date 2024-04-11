Scenes from the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival

The Elmira Maple Syrup Festival was once again an extraordinary event
Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Last updated on Apr 11, 24
Posted on Apr 11, 24
5 min read
Getting to the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival by train April 6.
The pancakes with maple syrup are a large draw for early risers coming to the Festival.
Festival attendees could purchase tickets to a working maple bush and sugar shack and get a first hand look at the process of making maple syrup.
The Pancake Flipping Contest is always a fun time and long tradition of the Festival. The 2024 champs are SOS Physiotherapy of Elmira.
A massive contingent of volunteers is required to host the World's Largest One Day Maple Syrup Festival. Close to 2,000 people volunteer their time on festival day to pitch in.
The Elmira Scouting group has always had a log-sawing booth at the festival, where people can cut a piece of wood and have it branded by the Scouts.
Local musicians played throughout the day at Gore Park in downtown Elmira as well as at the Woolwich Memorial Centre.
Kicking things off on the eve of the Festival. Festival committee members and local dignitaries got the first taste of the festival with freshly made maple taffy and maple cones.
Subscribe to get full access to your local news, weekly updates direct to your mailbox. Free and paid subscriptions available.