Schwarz lauded for work on nature reserve

For his work pushing for and establishing the Elmira Nature Reserve, among other restoration projects in the township, Mark Schwarz has been awarded the Steve Hounsell Greenway Award from Ontario Nature.

“So much of the work we’re recognizing with our conservation awards is done by volunteers. People are doing incredible conservation work out of the goodness of their hearts and a care for nature. Our awards are to thank people for their efforts and bring attention to the environmental issue that they’re involved with,” said John Hassel, director of communications and engagement with Ontario Nature.

“We are amid biodiversity and climate crises. Towns, cities, farms, roads, dams, quarries and other forms of development dominate the landscape of southern Ontario. Such intensive development has come at a cost to human and ecosystem health,” Hassel said.

“ The fertile soils, temperate climate and abundant freshwater that define southern Ontario’s greenway offer vital habitat for many of Canada’s most rare and vulnerable plants and animals. The area has been home to Indigenous peoples for thousands of years and now hosts 92 percent of Ontario’s population. Benefits include water filtration, pollination, soil formation, erosion control and carbon storage.”

Inga Rinne and Susan Bryant, volunteers with Trees for Woolwich, were two main masterminds behind Schwarz’s nomination. Their nomination documented the multiple restoration projects Schwarz has spearheaded in the township including the Habitats, which saw the conversion of six acres of township-owned land on the southeastern edge of Elmira. This was expanded into Schwarz’s second project to restore 67 more acres of township-owned land, and the ongoing roadside tree planting project which aims to plant 22,000 trees over the next three years along the township roadsides.

“Mark always makes you feel like I’m not thinking big enough,” said Rinne. “One of the reasons I think he deserves this award is that he really has been inspirational. And that’s a slightly overused word, frankly, but he has really made us think that there are much bigger possibilities or made us realize that yeah, that those bigger possibilities are within our grasp.”

Rinne said that the nature reserve is now seeing a steady stream of walkers and visitors, people who weren’t coming before, and that the reserve was created with a community effort between volunteers, the township and local businesses.

Schwarz was presented the award at Ontario Nature’s annual general conference, this year held in Sudbury. He says it was a team effort.

“I feel very proud of the team,” he said. “Because this was a multidisciplinary team of a lot of people. And so no person could do it themselves. This award was for a person as opposed to a group or an institution. So that’s what they submitted for. But this was a whole bunch of people that were essential. All the projects have had a lot more than two or three people working on them in a critical role. It’s nice to get recognized for a bunch of people in this area that are all working towards a common purpose.”

Mark Schwarz with other winners of Ontario Nature awards, presented in Sudbury earlier this month. [Submitted]

Schwarz says he aims to create restoration projects that have a finite, and relatively short timeline of about three years from beginning the project to entering maintenance mode.

He is particularly proud of the hard work that went on to transform the reserve into what it is now. He says it wasn’t easy, particularly when dealing with an overwhelming amount of invasive species like buckthorn.

“I think the part that you don’t see, which is that there was a lot more invasives here than I understood. I mean, if I’d known how to categorize them, maybe we wouldn’t have started,” he said. “We didn’t know how to eliminate it, and we had to sort that out and it’s not actually like real defined science, the best way. So you had to experiment with things. A few things didn’t work – were too inefficient.

“I think getting on top of the invasives was probably the high point even though it’s what you don’t see. We get rid of them and then they’re not here.”

Schwarz says he plans to continue with the roadside tree planting, and to begin restoration efforts along stream banks in the township.

“Come down to the nature reserve. And when you go by our roadside trees, send them a little love, especially when it’s not raining. And think ahead to like 30 years when you drive down those roads and think about large maples and oaks arching over the road.”

Mark Schwarz in an elm grove previously infested with invasive buckthorn, which was removed and replaced with native trees. [Leah Gerber]

