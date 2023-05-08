Hot Off the Press
Sexual Assault in McLenna Park

Monday May 8, 2023                                                   Case # 1848
OFFENCE: Sexual Assault
DATE: May 3, 2023
LOCATION: McLennan Park- Ottawa Street, Kitchener ON

WRPS Continue to Investigate Sexual Assault in Kitchener Occ: 23-121043 (904)

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in Kitchener.

On May 3, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a female was walking along a trail in McLennan Park located on Ottawa Street South near Strasburg Road.

An unknown male approached the victim, forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted the victim.

The male was described as a white, possibly in his late 20’s, approximately six feet tall with a thin build.

The male was wearing dark grey jogging pants, a light grey t-shirt, white running shoes, a dark baseball cap, glasses and was holding a royal blue jacket.

The victim, a 72-year-old female, did not report any physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Major Crime Unit.

🚨
Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers:
1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
waterloocrimestoppers.ca
cell: www.p3tips.com
Crime Stoppers, Making Your Streets Safer One Call
