Smartphone ban from schools just the first step in kicking addiction

Like a bunch of technology zombies, we’re in danger of becoming slaves to our devices, if we haven’t already crossed that line. Even if you put down your smartphone and venture out into the world, you’ll immediately notice that others remain enthralled by the tiny screen in their hands, enraptured by the latest Tweet or Facebook update, no matter how meaningless.

Of course, bearing witness to that spectacle does require both leaving the house and taking note of your fellow human beings. Both are rarer than ever before.

Kids are especially susceptible to social media addiction, which the tech companies themselves encourage with algorithms designed specifically to keep people plugged in.

It should come as no surprise, then, that UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report released this week calls for smartphones to be banned in schools. More generally, children should be weaned off the link due to concerns about data privacy, cyberbullying and mental well-being.

The GEM report found that even before the pandemic in the United States, the average child aged between 11 to 14 in the United States was spending nine hours every day looking at a screen, leaving little space left for human interaction.

It also shows clear links between higher screen time and lower well-being and emotional stability. Study findings emerge showing that we end up assimilating robotic tendencies. One finding that between sixth graders in the United States who had been on a nature camp with no connectivity and others who continued to spend time on digital devices, the latter were far worse at interpreting human emotions.

In addition to concern about children’s wellbeing, there is clear data linking mobile phones with reduced learning outcomes, which hits right at the heart of growing concerns about education.

Looking at technology in education more expansively, the report finds plenty of reasons to be skeptical about past pronouncements of technology’s benefits in the sector, but still sees some opportunities in, say, artificial intelligence.

As a backgrounder to the report, a US-based teaching-profession development specialist specializing in technology, Mary Burns, argues students are likely to have better outcomes with technology than without, but how we use the tech remains the biggest hurdle. To date, the promise has not been fulfilled, either in the developed West or in the developing world, where there’s a big access gap, to boot.

“Few innovations have generated such excitement and idealism—and such disappointment and cynicism—as information and communication technology in education. Four decades after the introduction of computers in schools; three decades after the first 1:1 computing programme was launched in Australia; two decades after the appearance of virtual schools; roughly a decade after the dawn of tablets; and now, as parts of the globe tentatively and anxiously emerge from the worst pandemic in over a century, the noise around ‘educational technology’ is as cacophonous and contradictory as ever,” she writes.

“To wit: Computers are cast as an expensive boondoggle that do nothing to aid learning, yet tablets proliferate across schools in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Online learning promises equity of access to learning for all the world’s students, yet during COVID 19, online learning generally benefited the ‘easiest to reach’— students from wealthy families and communities in wealthy countries—thus exacerbating educational inequities.”

Any successes thus far have been uneven and not always repeatable, Burns notes.

“We know also that technology’s problems and successes are rarely due to technology alone—they are more often created by decisions and practices that are political, educational, financial, human, and institutional. Many educational systems attempt to use technology to overcome existing constraints in the education system. Yet we know that technology ipso facto cannot fix poor teaching and modernise outdated curricula that emphasise lower order thinking skills and the assessments that measure them.”

So, technology can and will have a role in the education system. That doesn’t include the distractions and negative impacts of social media, for instance. Thus, the proposed smartphone ban.

The education system and children aren’t the only aspects of society at risk, of course.

Technology has enabled us to become less dependent on others, or to interact with other people even in the most casual way – bank machines instead of tellers and self-checkouts instead of cashiers, for instance. In the most extreme cases, one could work from home via technology, order food and other goods online and never leave the house again.

Of course, we’re still social creatures, so there remain some interactions, though we don’t know where the normalization of computer-driven communications will take us.

We do know, however, that society has already become less social. That’s probably a bad thing in and of itself, but we run the risk of loosening social cohesion still further. Take for example our silo-ed approach to politics: the fragmented media and its echo chamber make it possible to avoid alternate views, much as we can avoid interacting with those of differing opinions/backgrounds/economic status/skin colour ... or any other way we care to differentiate.

Quite aside from the loss of privacy and the enhancement of the police state – those are big asides – of our use of technology, we run the risk of abdicating the very essence of society to private interests and the political evildoers who’ll take advantage of the situation while we’re all distracted by other people’s reaction to our posted selfies.

An increasingly fragmented society means we’re removed from one another and drifting away from a sense of shared purpose, the very idea that we’re in this together. We initially formed human groups to enhance our chances of survival. Technology and urbanization have rendered that dependence somewhat obsolete, though we’re now tied to the nanny state and detached from nature. Our chances of survival without the cocoon we’ve built is pretty close to zero.

The unlikely prospect of having to forage for nuts in the wild aside, the more imminent threat is the dissolution of social bonds that creates a vacuum for the forces already looking to divide and conquer, from corporations looking for profits to those bent on control (often tied to the profit motive).

There’s no denying that the fabric of society is strained due to our voluntary isolationism. There have been a large number of studies and surveys pointing out the new reality.

The UNESCO report points to the perils experienced by young people, who have no experience of a world before internet technology became ubiquitous.

Today, we don’t have to stay shut away at home to spend days on end without having to make contact with other people – technology makes that possible, but replacing the need to interact with humans with the need to interact with machines may not be a path we want to follow.

