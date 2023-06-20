Hot Off the Press
St. Boniface Festival Picnic & BBQ

Karen Zettel who gathered the items for the beautiful basket of goodies and Karen Kieswetter who was the luck recipient

Planning had been done earlier to hold a St. Boniface Festival Picnic and BBQ immediately following the Corpus Christi celebration on Sunday, June 11th . The picnic was fun for all those who attended but because of the weather many people didn’t take part in the festival and opted to go home instead. Music had been planned as well as many games for the children, games of horseshoes and a baseball game was planned for later in the day. At 2:45 p.m. the draw was made for the beautiful basket of goodies. Congratulations to Karen Kieswetter who was the lucky winner. Thank you to Karen Zettel for gathering all the items for the basket

