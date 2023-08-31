Stuck on finding the upside of burrs

Although some people might find this hard to believe, to an outdoors enthusiast, there is no such thing as a good burr.

Luckily there are only two kinds of burrs, the ones you utter in winter when a sudden chill takes you, and the ones you swear at in autumn, as you remove them from your dog’s coat or your pant legs.

Regardless, burrs are a fact of life in the uplands. And they are a nuisance to dog and dog owner alike.

Does this mean burrs are inherently bad? Let’s put it this way. There has never been a small community or county that has ever used the slogan “Welcome to (Blank), the burr capital of the world.”

Also, you will never read, “It’s going to be a good year for burrs,” in the Farmer’s Almanac. Why? Because there is no good year for burrs.

Still, if you are creative, burrs have multiple uses.

So how do you make the most of nature’s Velcro?

Well, if they are on your pant leg and on your dog, as previously described, there’s no better time to teach your dog to heel. All you need to do is affix the burr-covered dog to your burr-covered leg and people will think you are a dog whisperer.

Burrs also allow many hunters to upgrade the status of their dog without technically lying. For instance, if you hunt with a mutt – which is just fine by the way – and some fancy grouse hunter with a well-bred flushing dog or pointer asks what you hunt with – it’s perfectly legitimate to claim you have “a burred dog” after you have hunted it once thorough a patch.

Burrs also come in handy if you are hunting with one of those annoying hunters who never misses a shot. In a situation like that, all you need to do is to say is something like, “I think I’m going to walk the edges of this burr patch to the far side, but I’m pretty sure that there are birds in the middle of this patch by that apple tree. Why don’t you hunt through the burrs towards that tree? Those pants are 100 per cent wool, right?”

This might seem unnecessarily cruel but not if you convince yourself that you are merely practicing good conservation. In any case, if all goes as planned, your hunting buddy will be bogged down and stuck in the burrs until you return at the end of the day.

A word of caution – when you finally get back, your hunting partner might seem a bit miffed.

I like to break the tension by saying something like, “I was wondering where you went! I’ll go back to the truck and get my weed eater. Before I go though, would you mind signing this confidentiality agreement regarding my dog handling and shooting…”

Despite the weed eater, it’s very likely the hunter in question is going to have to leave their wool pants inside the patch with the burrs that cling to it. And, yes, that’s awkward.

It is perfectly natural to feel embarrassed about walking back to your vehicle with a hunter who is no longer wearing pants.

But the good news is there’s no need to feel that at all. Because no one is going to notice that when your dog is heeling so well.

; ;