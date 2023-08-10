The perks of having a front-row seat

If I could give anyone fishing advice it wouldn’t be about casting, angling techniques, lure selection, finding fish, fighting them, or proper hookset. All these things are important, of course, but if you really want to catch more fish than the other angler, I’d advise you to make sure you are at the front of the boat.

This lesson was driven home once again last week when I caught three times as many fish as a fellow who is clearly a better angler than me.

We were using the same techniques, the same flies, the same lines and even the exact same rods. The only difference was I was at the front of the boat, and he was at the back.

Being up front bestows many advantages.

Most anglers will tell you that it means you get first crack at the fish you are encountering. And that’s clearly important.

Nevertheless, I would argue that this is not the main reason you catch more fish than the other angler. No, the main reason is that when you are at the front of the boat you can do no wrong.

If you make a good cast and present your lure properly, you will likely hook any fish that is there. Even more importantly, however, is that if you are at the front of the boat, and you make a bad cast, you will not catch a fish – but neither will anyone else. That’s because you will probably spook the fish, so that by the time the angler at the back gets his or her turn, they are hiding behind cover or have hightailed it out of casting range.

It’s a win-win.

That’s why if I were running a University of Fishing, one course would be called Front Seat 101. It would detail all the techniques good anglers use to weasel their way into the front seat. Last week, I used the old “if you wanted the front of the boat, you should have got there faster than me” technique.

Not an easy technique to pull off when you are fishing with a younger, more athletic angling partner either. But that’s why God created the phrase, “Is that your cell phone on the ground back there?”

Of course, there are more subtle ways of getting the front of the boat. One is to lag behind a bit and say, “You know, of all my fishing partners, you’ve got the best butt….”

Nine times out of ten that’ll get you the front of the boat. One time out of ten, it’ll get you the entire boat.

No matter how you finagle it, you should do your best to secure a position at the front of the boat. Apart from the Titanic, this has never been a bad move.

Being at the front of the boat can make a real difference in the number of big fish and most fish bets you win.

Having said that, we all know that catching the most and biggest fish isn’t really what angling is all about. In fact, it means nothing in the big scheme of things. No one is going to give you a standing ovation when you get back to shore and tell them that’s what you did. But, you know, that still shouldn’t stop you from taking a bow.

; ;