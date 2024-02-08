Hot Off the Press
Local advocates call for renoviction protections
Despite tweaks, Woolwich has its heart set on 8.7% tax hike
Woolwich eyes big hike in fees for water usage
Mini-mogul making a sweet splash in Elmira
The View From Here: February 8, 2024
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Steve Galea
‘Tis the season for tying one on
Steve Galea
Last updated on Feb 08, 24
Posted on Feb 08, 24
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/tis-the-season-for-tying-one-on/
Post In:
Steve Galea
Columns
Steve Kannon
List of Ontarians without a family doctor destined to get longer
Steve Kannon
Feb 08, 24
Growth does not pay for growth, as increased budgets and taxes demonstrate
Steve Kannon
Feb 01, 24
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
Gamed elections continue in Pakistan
Gwynne Dyer
Feb 08, 24
Hypocrisy and the ‘rules-based order’
Gwynne Dyer
Feb 01, 24
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Peeling to the store for fair trade bananas
Owen Roberts
Feb 08, 24
Will French farmers achieve demands by starving Paris?
Owen Roberts
Feb 01, 24
READ MORE
Steve Galea
‘Tis the season for tying one on
Steve Galea
Feb 08, 24
A cure for loneliness
Steve Galea
Feb 01, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA