University students compete to design the hyperloop train of the future

Breslau airport the site of demonstration of technology that looks to give speed boost to travelling by train

Normally home to aerial transportation, the airport in Breslau was the scene last weekend of a display of train-based hyperloop technology.

It was part of the Canadian Hyperloop Conference hosted by the University of Waterloo.

Hyperloop is an emerging transportation technology involving a high-speed train in a vacuum tube.

“The idea of a train and vacuum tube has actually been around since the 1800s,” said Krista Porter, the director of the Canadian Hyperloop Conference.

Though the concept has been around for around 200 years, it was popularized by Elon Musk, Porter said. “He just kind of made it new and exciting, so everybody got on board.”

She said the university’s hyperloop conference is meant for students getting into the field. “There are a lot of Hyperloop companies out in the world, but this is just for the students who come and make their prototypes and bring them here, gives them a chance to show off their work, get some awards, and also test on the test track that we have at the airport.”

The hyperloop technology is a high-speed train in a vacuum tube, powered via electric propulsion. The tube severely reduces friction, allowing the machine to move at extremely high speeds.

“It’s a train in a vacuum tube. The vacuum tube eliminates all the air, so the train inside can move up to speeds of over 1,000 kilometres an hour – quite an efficient mode of transportation,” said Porter.

It’s a new synthesis of pre-existing technology, and multiple countries around the world are working on making it reality.

“There’s actually a proposal in Alberta right now [to build a hyperloop] from Calgary to Edmonton from a Canadian company called TransPod. They’re saying that they can get from Calgary to Edmonton in 45 minutes, when it would regularly take three hours in a car.”

“It’s kind of a representation of emerging technology and the pursuit of that, and furthering technological goals,” said Gabe Dean, an engineering student from Queen’s University.

“I think [hyperloop is important] for two main reasons,” said Ezra Dese, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Alberta. “One is definitely to improve efficiency and time. It’s going to be a super quick and safe travel method, so it’s going to be super efficient. And two, it improves the current technology. In science and engineering, we’re always trying to improve on and update current technologies, and eventually we need to progress as a society, and progress in the scientific industry, and overall it leads to improvement and better life if we’re continuing to improve.”

The conference brought eight engineering teams from universities across Canada and the United States. Five of them brought prototypes to compete.

The event took place at the University of Waterloo and also the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau, where the pods were tested on the test track.

“The event was awesome,” said Porter. “We had almost 50 per cent more participants than last year. We would’ve had a couple more, but unfortunately, some international teams were not able to get their visas.”

Porter said that this year the group announced the conference will be rebranding to Hyperloop Global .

“This will allow us to interact with more international teams, sponsors, and industry experts,” said Porter.

Awards were given out for aeroshell, structure and chassis, guidance, braking, propulsion, levitation, power systems, electronics and communications systems, leadership and best rookie of the year.

“So [hyperloop will] allow you to work in one city and live in another,” said Porter. “It really would bring the world together. It’s very amazing. Hopefully we see it in the next ten years or so really coming to life.”

