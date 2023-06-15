With bass season, it’s all about cover

Now that bass season is starting to open across the province, it’s time to discuss cover. I’m not talking about the cover you’d find fish near either. We all know that bass can be found near docks, weed beds, rocky humps, downed timber, drop offs and the like. No, the cover I’m talking about is the kind you need to take when someone sets the hook too hard and pulls the lure right out of a fish’s mouth or from a piece of vegetation.

First off, we should note, as danger levels go, bass fishing is midrange. That means the federal government will not be mandating helmets and face shields along with full Kevlar suits and shields any time soon – the outfit that should be donned when muskie fishing. (Those lures become big, dangerous projectiles when yanked back with authority.)

Conversely, bass lures are of a size that are still conducive to Instagram video posts titled “My new piercing! Lol!”

Even so, most medical professionals would probably advise the angler to avoid getting pierced by a set of treble hooks. It just shortens the fishing day.

That’s why learning to take cover is an essential angling skill.

Most anglers have a fairly blasé approach to avoiding a lure that was just ripped off an overhanging tree branch. After all, it is only approaching at Mach 1. This is generally comprised of a relatively nonchalant yelp and a zig occasionally accompanied by a zag. In most cases this results in a set of treble lures firmly lodged evermore in your favourite fishing hat along with a casual comment about the need to stop at a big box store on the way home to pick up a new set of underwear.

But there are times – generally when the lure causes a sonic boom after being excitedly ripped out of a big bass’s mouth – when it is prudent to take more extreme measures, up to and including abruptly abandoning ship.

However effective this is, I prefer the classic yelp, gulp, and drop.

Though it probably needs little explanation, I will go through it for the new anglers.

Essentially, the minute your fishing buddy yells “Incoming!” or perhaps the second you hear the sonic boom, you yelp. This is traditionally done in a high-pitched voice but feel free to make it your own – it really doesn’t matter. The yelp is followed by a gulp, which is more of a public service than a useful action – it signals to nearby anglers that something with sharp hooks is rapidly approaching. And while that is great, the drop is the important part of the manoeuvre. I prefer to drop flat below boat gunnel level, but that’s just me. Others endeavour to hug the boat plug, which is generally considered more effective.

The idea is to remove yourself from the lure’s trajectory.

This is appreciated by your fishing buddies too. No one, after all, wants to cut a fishing day short or lose an expensive lure to an emergency room display case. Luckily, this is easily avoided. All it takes is cat-like reflexes, the flexibility of an Olympic level gymnast, and the situational awareness of a whitetail deer surrounded by a pack of wolves.

I could write more, I suppose. But, when it comes to incoming fishing lures, I think most people get the point.

; ;