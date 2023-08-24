Woolwich girls part of Ontario U15 fastpitch team that capture silver at national

Woolwich’s Maddy Phillips and Emma Maric have returned with their fastptich team, the UTM Bandits, from the Canadian nationals in Brandon, Manitoba with a set of silver medals.

[Leah Gerber]

“Coming back from Manitoba and just being able to say that we’re second in all of Canada, is a huge accomplishment,” said Maric.

“I know it didn’t really go our way, we wanted to be able to say that we were number-one and that we were on top, but just getting to nationals in general is a huge accomplishment, let alone making it to the championship game,” said Phillips.

Maric shared that sentiment. “I don’t know how to explain how I feel about being second in Canada. Big accomplishment for our team.”

The championships took place August 9 to 13, with the Bandits dropping the final match against the Fraser Valley Fusion.

Both girls say they played their best and were able to personally maintain focus while they made their way through the tournament.

“I took each game one game at a time, and even though mistakes were made during the games, we were all able to bounce back from that,” said Maric.

“Personally, I just took it one game at a time. I know that if you focus on the big thing like winning the whole tournament, then your focus isn’t on the actual goal, which is winning each game, one at a time,” added Phillips.

The coach also began a new routine of going for a team walk in the mornings. Both Maric and Phillips said this was a really positive way to begin their days.

“Once our coaches came up with the idea to go on the morning walks that really helped us get mentally prepared because we were able to talk with each other, smooth things over, like probably talk about a couple plays and what’s going to happen in our games today. So we were able to kind of work together even before the game happened,” said Maric.

Maric and Phillips have played softball and hockey together for at least three years. Both are entering Grade 10 this year, and are ready for a rest after a busy summer of baseball.

That downtime will be short-lived, however, as both girls prepare to start up the hockey season and try out for the U17 UTM softball team on Labour Day weekend.

“We also can’t forget how school’s coming up soon. So, academically, we are preparing ourselves for that as well,” said Phillips.

For now, they’re basking in the success they had in Manitoba, expressing gratitude for family and those in the community who helped them get to this point.

“I’d also like to thank our sponsors, because without them we really wouldn’t be able to go. So they helped out along the way for us,” said Maric.

“We wouldn’t be able to say that we are second in Canada without them,” Phillips concurred.

[Leah Gerber]

; ; ;