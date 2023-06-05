Monday June 5, 2023 Case # 1851

OFFENCE: Fire Investigation

DATE: May 8, 2023

LOCATION: University Avenue East and Marsland Drive, Waterloo ON

WRPS and Fire Marshal Office Investigating Suspicious Fire in Waterloo Occ:23-125658 (924)

On May 8, 2023, at approximately 8:20 a.m., emergency services responded to a fire in the area of University Avenue East and Marsland Drive in Waterloo.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but there was extensive damage to the interior of the building.

The building houses several businesses; however, none were open at the time. There were no reports of physical injuries.

Damage to the building is estimated at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing by police and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal.

Investigators are treating the fire as suspicious.