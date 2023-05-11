WRPS to hold open house during Police Week

Waterloo Regional Police will be opening their doors next weekend to celebrate Police Week during their annual open house event.

The Police Week theme this year, Building Bridges: Celebrating Police-Community Partnerships, highlights and celebrates the important role that police officers and personnel play in community safety and their relationship and partnerships within the community, police said in a release.

“As we lead up to this year’s Police Week, it is a time to celebrate the role that police officers and civilian professionals play within our community and showcase the work of both our members and community partners to residents from across the Region,” said Chief Mark Crowell. “WRPS has been hosting the annual open house for over 20 years, and it has always been one of the highlights of Police Week. Please join us as we continue sharing and building on a great community partnership.”

WRPS’ will also be announcing the new junior chief for its annual ‘Chief for a Day’ contest. The contest is open to all Waterloo Region students in Grades 5 to 7. Students are asked to write a short essay describing what they would do to make a positive contribution in their community if they were chief for a day. A winner will be announced on May 19.

Everyone is welcome to attend the open house May 13 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s headquarters, 200 Maple Grove Rd. in Cambridge. There will be a variety of activities and events including:

Demonstrations and displays from various police units including Canine, Forensic Identification, Special Response, and Traffic Services. Come enjoy an amazing lineup of entertainment at our event! You'll be wowed by Erick Traplin, amazed by Kricket the Clown, and thrilled by our rock climbing wall and bouncy castle. Take a train ride and see the displays and information booths from community partners. Plus, satisfy your hunger with delicious food from our food trucks, with a portion of the proceeds going to support Special Olympics.

Admission is free and no registration is required. Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted on behalf of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

MAY 1

2:00 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a reported theft from a business located on Raymond Drive in Millbank. A suspect was located and arrested a short time later with stolen property in their possession. As a result a 45-year-old Parry Sound man was charged with ‘possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000’ and ‘obstruct police officer.’ He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford on June 12 to answer to the charges.

2:41 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a collision on Perth Line 119 in the Township of Perth East, determining that a vehicle collided with the rear of a vehicle that was turning onto Perth Line 42. No injuries were reported. A 20-year-old resident of Sebringville was charged with ‘fail to turn out to left to avoid a collision.’

7:00 PM | An officer on patrol on Sixteenth Line, Mapleton Township received an alert on the automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system for a possibly suspended driver. As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old Arthur man was charged with ‘operation while prohibited,’ ‘operation while impaired,’ ‘operation while impaired - BAC (80 plus)’ and with ‘care and control of vehicle with open container of liquor.’ The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on June 30.

MAY 4

8:15 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a collision on Eighth Line in Mapleton Township. It was reported that a passenger vehicle and a horse and buggy had collided and that the five occupants of the buggy had been injured. Officers along with other emergency services attended the scene. The driver of the buggy and two youths were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Two other youths were airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was uninjured. Both horses had to be put down as a result of their injuries. Eighth Line was closed for several hours. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

MAY 6

5:04 PM | Emergency services received a report of a car fire on Kossuth Road in Woolwich Township. The Woolwich Township Fire Department attended the scene and extinguished the fire. There were no physical injuries reported.

MAY 7

10:16 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a collision in the area of Sandhills Road and Huron Road in Wilmot Township. Two vehicles were involved in the collision and involved parties reported non-life-threatening injuries. One of the involved drivers was charged with ‘fail to stop at stop sign.’

3:12 PM | Sometime between May 6 at approximately 9 p.m. and the time of the report, a parked vehicle was broken into on Flamingo Drive in Elmira. Unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the vehicle and stole personal property. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

