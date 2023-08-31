A ‘bicycle’ built for two ... or more

There’s a bit more fun on Elmira’s neighbourhood streets lately.

Kelly Meissner of Kate’s Kause and Elmira District Community Living had the idea to get a rickshaw bike for the people EDCL serves.

“She has one for her daughter, a single one for her daughter, so she knew about them and knew that they were being used in nursing homes – not so much for people with intellectual disabilities, but more for seniors,” said Cheryl Peterson, the executive director of EDCL.

The idea was first floated by Meissner last year, eventually leading to the purchase of a Van Raam Chat rickshaw bike with help from Kate’s Kause, EDCL donations and a grant from 100 Woolwich Women Who Care. The bike cost about $20,000, said Peterson.

Meissner is one of the people trained on how to use the rickshaw. “I love that it gives our riders the experience of freedom, that feeling when you’re a kid and you’re on your bike and you can go anywhere,” she said.

Meissner said that people with mobility issues rarely, if ever, get a chance to experience that sensory feeling of freedom, yet it’s very important for a person’s well-being.

“[Using the rickshaw] is a really unique opportunity to do something different and outside, and I love that the support person can get some exercise,” she said.

Peterson echoed that sentiment.

“A lot of people with intellectual disabilities have never been on a bike,” she said. “And we know how we feel when we’re on a bike and how we feel so independent and free and it’s so much fun. Why not give that to the people that we support?”

The rickshaw rides are short-range, but Peterson says she hopes they will grow.

“Just environmentally, the long range plan is to maybe take someone, maybe they can go down and get an ice cream cone. Instead of driving them in our vans, they can go down in the rickshaw. They can get an ice cream cone, get around town, go to Tim Hortons. So it’s really to get them out in the community.”

After much anticipation, the bike started rolling at the end of July, and it’s already making a difference in the lives of the people EDCL serves.

“I like to go for rides,” said Darrell Kunderman, an EDCL client. “Every chance I get.”

The rickshaw can be life-giving, said Joseph Van Der Jagt, a personal support staff with the organization.

“Some of the guys here can’t walk that far, so when they go for a walk, it’s a five or 10 minute affair. This can extend it to the lifecycle of the battery, so they can actually go out for 30 minutes [or more]. And so it literally expands their world, where they can get to without a car,” he said.

The bike has a rechargeable battery to assist with pedalling, which lasts for about an hour, said Peterson. So far, trained staff are taking the riders out for tours just in the immediate neighbourhood and trails. Peterson hopes that as the ones pedalling get their confidence up, they can expand their routes. That said, they stay away from the main roads to avoid Elmira’s heavy traffic.

Peterson says EDCL hopes to use the richshaw bicycle more next year, looking to share it with others.

She also expects that volunteers will be trained on it to help take out riders.

“We are collaborating with another charity, Kate’s Kause, to provide this to people. We’re working with other people in our community to offer different opportunities for people that we support,” said Peterson.

