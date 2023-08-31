Elmira Golf Club plays host to tournament featuring young players

The Elmira Golf Club has seen some of the best young golfers descend on its links this week, as it has been hosting Golf Ontario’s U17 2023 juvenile boys and girls championship, including two local players who are in the tournament as underagers.

In total 60 boys and 33 girls are competing at the championship that wraps up today (Thursday) to take home the Mike Weir Trophy.

Local competitors Fraser Allen and Evan Hall both competed at the boys U15 championship earlier this year over two days at Sawmill Golf Course in Fenwick. Allen tied for 36th at +17, while Hall finished at +13, tied for 28th. Based on his season, Hall was able to qualify for the U17 tournament, while because Golf Ontario allows the host club to add a junior player Allen was selected by the Elmira Golf Club to also participate.

Fraser Allen competed as an under-ager in this week’s U17 championship hosted by the Elmira Golf Club. [Bill Atwood]

Having two players in this big of a tournament is good for both them and the club, said head golf professional Jeremy Logel.

“The fact that they played [U15] and got to compete in that now they’re playing at this next level. This will be their level next year that they’re actually playing. That’s a great feather in their cap for how well they’ve done at that age,” said Logel, who noted that this is the fourth major tournament the club has hosted.

This is the 60th year of the club, which has undergone some improvements to mark the anniversary, a list that includes a new commemorative clock at the first hole, as well as new tees.

“We weren’t going to do too much work on the golf course this year construction-wise so it was a great year to also host a special event to commemorate our 60th, and that’s where the U17 came about,” Logel said.

Both Allen and Hall acknowledge the skill of the other competitors who are up to two years their seniors.

“The competition’s really good – there are some really good players playing in this tournament,” said Allen after a practice round on Monday.

“Everyone’s very good this week. It’s very good competition. It’s good to play against these competitors, because that just challenges yourself. I’m excited to see what happens,” Hall added.

While Allen said there is a bit a of extra pressure playing on his home course, the added advantage of knowing the course doesn’t make a difference in difficulty for Hall.

“I think everyone’s got to play the same golf course every week. So, I know I get a bit of an advantage, just having it at my home golf course, but everyone’s got one or two practice rounds, so it’s not hard to learn a course from that,” he said.

The par-70 course has unique challenges compared to others Allen has competed on, including blind tee-shots where you can’t see the hole from the tee.

“It’s more placement golf, not just swinging as hard as you can. You have to hit it in the right spot because if you’re not then you could be either in the hazard or out of bounds,” Allen explained.

Despite the tougher competition and the added pressure, Allen did not plan on worrying about the play of others.

“I’m really focused on what I can do….just focus on just myself and not really let what other people are shooting get into my head,” he said.

For both players a successful week would mean shooting under 80 on each of the first two days in order to make the cut for day three. On day one, Allen shot +16 and Hall was +7.

Regardless of the results this will be a good experience for Hall to help going into next season.

“I’m an underager so next year this is my age division. I get to see the players that I’m going to be playing against next year. I get to see the competition and what I need to work on, what I’m doing good,” Hall said.

Logel said he hopes other local players are paying attention to the tournament and to Hall and Allen.

“[So that they] know an avenue right here at Elmira Golf Club for kids to practice and play and learn in a great golf course and then make their way to these Ontario events, maybe to some Canadians and beyond,” he said.

