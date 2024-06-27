Hot Off the Press
Family with long connection to Catholic cemetery says cross needs repairs
Shantz, Daniel M.
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Lefcourtland: June 27, 2024
Spending up 6% as WRDSB approves budget for next year
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Family with long connection to Catholic cemetery says cross needs repairs
By
Julian Gavaghan
Last updated on Jun 27, 24
Posted on Jun 27, 24
5 min read
John Basler with wife Alice and the cross he built at St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Cemetery. [Julian Gavaghan]
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/family-with-long-connection-to-catholic-cemetery-says-cross-needs-repairs/
Post In:
News
Previous Article
Shantz, Daniel M.
Julian Gavaghan
Elmira, Ontario
Trending
Recent
Family with long connection to Catholic cemetery says cross needs repairs
Housing costs prompt Elmira family to live in a trailer
Maple syrup fest provides $66,000 to charitable groups
Financial literacy test coming to high schools next year
Elmira skatepark graffiti deemed a hate-motivated incident by police
Family with long connection to Catholic cemetery says cross needs repairs
Shantz, Daniel M.
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Lefcourtland: June 27, 2024
Spending up 6% as WRDSB approves budget for next year
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA