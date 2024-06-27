Shantz, Daniel M.

Passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Barnswallow Place, Elmira at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Carol (Bowman) Shantz (2019). Loved father of Jeffery Shantz and father-in-law of Darlene Shantz. Dear brother of Elias (Lilleth) Shantz, Henry (Edna) Shantz, Katie Lavy, Josiah, Aleda, Annie Shantz, and brother-in-law of Lorraine. Predeceased by his parents Abram B. and Lovina (Martin) Shantz, step-mother Elvina (Schallhorn) Shantz, sisters Leah Mayville, Rebecca (David) Horst, Lovina (Sidney) Martin, brothers Abe (Jean) Shantz, Sam (Gladys) Shantz, and Mose Shantz. Visitation was held at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira on Sunday, June 23, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, June 24, 2024 from 1:30–3 p.m. followed by a service in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira or Elmira Pentecostal Assembly Building Fund would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

; ; ;