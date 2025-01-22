DAVE KOEBEL

4 Years of missing you

4 years of having to be satisfied with treasured memories

4 years of not being able to create any new memories with you

We miss you quietly every day, the weight of missing you has grown

in time, not lightened

One day we will see you again, we will be able to hold you tight and never let go, we will be able to hear your voice

And hear that booming laugh of yours like no other

We all take a wee bit of comfort knowing that you are with our sweet Zachary and beautiful Stephanie, taking care of both of them until we can

all be together again someday

Love you always and forever

Dawn, Shannon, Brad, Brooklyn, Hudson, Mike (Stephanie and Zachary)

oxoxox

