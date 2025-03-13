Habschied, Gary



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gary Habschied on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 65 years. Beloved husband of Rose (Keller) Habschied. Loving father of Michael (Miranda) Habschied. Proud Opa of Heidi and Hunter. Survived by siblings Anni (Ron) Gowing, Katie (2009) (Wayne) Gowing, Joe Habschied, brother-in-law John Keller, and mother-in-law Annie Keller. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by parents Josef and Katarina Habschied and niece Lisa Gowing. Gary will be remembered as an avid sports lover. He played soccer, baseball, hockey, was a former player of the Elmira Sugar Kings, and was a big fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leafs. Gary worked at Roxton Furniture and for 35 years at the Elmira Home Hardware. Gary was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him and his dog Bobby. The family is thankful for the excellent care and compassion provided by CarePartners, and the Doctors and Nurses at Grand River and St. Mary’s Hospitals. Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 from 4-7 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, 4522 Herrgott Rd., Wallenstein. A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Wallenstein Bible Chapel with interment following in Elmira Union Cemetery, Elmira. All were welcome back to Wallenstein Bible Chapel for a time of refreshments and fellowship with the family. Memorial donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation or Wallenstein Bible Chapel would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

