Frey, Norman

Passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at the age of 82 years. Loved husband of Marie (Brubacher) Frey. Loving father of Laurie (Roger) Bauman of Drayton, Valerie (Steven) Diefenbacher of Kingwood, Merlin (Janey) Frey of Elmira, Marjorie (Stuart) Reist of Listowel, Rosemary (Kenneth) Martin of Hanover, Beverly (Ross) Brubacher of New Liskeard, and Darren (Kathy) Frey of Harriston. Will be missed by 27 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Karen (Wayne, 1980) Brubacher, Merle (Pat) Brubacher, Mark (Rita) Brubacher, Ray (Sharon) Brubacher, Grant (Wilma) Brubacher, and Leon (Pauline) Brubacher. Predeceased by his parents Noah and Barbara (Bauman) Frey, and brother Clarence (Verna Bauman) Frey. Visitation was held on Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday, April 26, 2026 from 1:30 -5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service took place in the funeral home chapel on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 9 a.m. then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

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