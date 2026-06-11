Region of Waterloo embarks on four-month workplace count

If you own a business in the area, Waterloo Region wants you to stand up and be counted.

Over the summer, seven co-op students from the University of Waterloo will be making the rounds and distributing surveys, with the goal of counting every single business currently operating within the region. Whether or not they participate, each business will go into a final report that’s designed to inform decision-making by government and other economic partners.

This is information that isn’t necessarily available through the census or other public sources.