Woolwich councillors get big raises in next term

By Steve Kannon

A big pay increase for councillors is a good idea after all, Woolwich councillors decided this week.

Having at the previous meeting turned down a proposal for increases to salaries for the next term of council, councillors this week opted to revisit the issue, ultimately deciding to push ahead.

The move will see the mayor receive a 23.4 per cent increase, to $47,808 from $38,732, while councillors will get a 15.6 per cent hike, to $26,255 from $22,721, effective after this year’s municipal election.

