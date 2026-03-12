Lehmann sentenced to five years in prison for sex offence

St. Jacobs musician Steven Lehmann was jailed for five years after a judge said he caused “profound” harm to a former student he met at 10, groomed for sex as a teen, and then silenced with suicide threats.

The KW Glee founder exploited a position of trust in a “calculated” way by having regular intercourse with a 16-year-old, Justice Nicole Redgate told a Kitchener court.

Lehmann, 54, looked down as the judge imposed the higher sentence that Crown prosecutors had called for after the father of four’s earlier guilty plea to a charge of sexual exploitation.