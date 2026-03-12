Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Lehmann sentenced to five years in prison for sex offence

Julian Gavaghan
By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Mar 12, 2026

Posted on Mar 12, 2026

3 min read

Lehmann sentenced to five years in prison for sex offence
Steven Lehmann

St. Jacobs musician Steven Lehmann was jailed for five years after a judge said he caused “profound” harm to a former student he met at 10, groomed for sex as a teen, and then silenced with suicide threats.

The KW Glee founder exploited a position of trust in a “calculated” way by having regular intercourse with a 16-year-old, Justice Nicole Redgate told a Kitchener court.

Lehmann, 54, looked down as the judge imposed the higher sentence that Crown prosecutors had called for after the father of four’s earlier guilty plea to a charge of sexual exploitation.

Share on

Post In:

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA