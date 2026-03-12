A tree left mangled after Grand River Conservation Authority workers attempted to prune it at the Woolwich Reservoir. [Julian Gavaghan]

Hikers walking around the Woolwich Reservoir have been left saddened and angered by the destruction of dozens of trees that had lined the laneway to the beauty spot near Floradale.

“It was home for a lot of birds and wildlife, and now it’s like a fire ripped through it,” said Bill Traut as he described the “devastation” caused by Grand River Conservation Authority workers.

They cut down all the willows, poplars and others along the east side of a 400-metre access road from the parking lot next to Reid Woods Drive to avoid damaging power lines above.

Some of the pruned trees along one side of the laneway to the Woolwich Reservoir. [Julian Gavaghan]