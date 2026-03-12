Woolwich looks to see Arthur Street paving, downtown improvements completed this year

A quick execution of the long-overdue repaving of Arthur Street through downtown Elmira is the top priority, Woolwich councillors decided this week.

Faced with another year’s delay to incorporate some established trees, Woolwich pushed for Waterloo Region to complete the paving this summer, with the township taking on improvements in the core, including electrical upgrades, lighting and planter boxes.

Putting off the work until 2027 would have allowed for the inclusion of so-called soil cells as a base for eight to 10 trees in the downtown core. Given the delay and the price – about $20,000 apiece for the special installation structures – councillors meeting Tuesday night opted for getting the work done this year.