Police charged an Elmira woman with weapons offences and assaulting an officer on Thursday, a day after a nearly four-hour standoff during which neighbours were ordered to stay indoors.

The 50-year-old, who was arrested following reports of a “barricaded person” on Timber Trail Road, is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kitchener at a later date.

She was initially charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats, including threats to cause death or bodily harm.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;