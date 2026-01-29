Woolwich backs Chris Court route for servicing St. Jacobs subdivisions

Despite the objections of existing residents – and reservations on the part of one of the developers – Woolwich is pushing ahead with a plan to connect new subdivisions in the north end of St. Jacobs through an established neighbourhood.

Under the township’s scheme, sanitary sewers will be extended to development lands fronting on Hawkesville Road by having developers buy one of the homes on Chris Court, tear it down and run sewer lines into the area slated for the subdivisions.

A planning submission from Schlegel Urban Developments calls for up to 400 residential units on some 38 acres of land at 52 Hawkesville Rd. and 110 and 118 Northside Dr. Also last year, Polocorp proposed some 150 units at 51 & 55 Hawkesville Rd.

