Fire ravages old chicken barn near Floradale

Crews from three stations responded to the blaze Apr. 23 north of Elmira. Andrea Eymann

Firefighters from three Woolwich stations – Elmira, Floradale and St. Jacobs – responded just before midnight April 23 to a blaze at a chicken farm on Arthur Street, near Reid Woods Drive.

The structure, which was a retired chicken coop, was engulfed in flames around 11:30 p.m., said Micah Playford, noting that was when his family noticed it.

Sparks were seen flying from a transformer before the inferno broke out, and judging by the area of origin, fire crews suspect the blaze was caused by “some electrical malfunction,” said Floradale district fire chief Craig Lichty.