Pothole season prompts complaints, but also humorous responses

With potholes galore this season, some local drivers are finding the humour in the situation, including this road sign on Arthur Street, just north of downtown Elmira. [Andrea Eymann]

From snow and ice to potholes galore, this has been the winter of local drivers’ discontent.

The situation has not been without some humour, however, with Arthur Street a particular target of more than a few barbs. The stretch just north of downtown Elmira has been a special focus since a watermain break was followed by some craters signed instead of repaired.

In response, someone added a sign of their own – printed and laminated – to augment the municipal message. “No Fishing” was the admonition due to the amount of water that accumulated in the pothole last week.

