WCS’ golf fundraiser now in 32nd year

Lyn Allen and Melissa Petty of Woolwich Community Services are busting out their clubs in preparation for the upcoming Jeanne Renault Golf Classic coming up on Aug. 13. [Will Johnson]

Have you heard of Jeanne Renault?

A long-term resident of Elmira, she was known for the strong connections she created in the community before passing away at the age of 40 in 1993. She was a mentor, advocate for people of all ages, and a trusted confidante for those experiencing family violence. Her impact is still being felt over three decades later, most notably with the upcoming 32nd Jeanne Renault Golf Classic.

Put on each year by Woolwich Community Services, the all-day event will be held at Ariss Valley Golf Course on August 13. Participants can expect to play a full shotgun-style 18 holes, with lunch and dinner provided, with all proceeds going to support the family violence prevention program.