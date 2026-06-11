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Applications now being taken for Dan Snyder scholarships

Andrea Eymann
By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Jun 11, 2026

Posted on Jun 11, 2026

3 min read

Applications now being taken for Dan Snyder scholarships
Dan Snyder’s parents, LuAnn and Graham, are accepting applications for this year’s scholarships. [Andrea Eymann]

The next batch of recipients of an NHLPA Dan Snyder Memorial Scholarship will benefit from a legacy that followed a few months after the passing of the young hockey player whose name adorns the award.

An event on New Year’s Eve 2003, just months after Dan Snyder’s death at age 25 on Oct. 5, 2003, was the impetus for the memorial fund.

It was two years and six months after he made his NHL debut for the Atlanta Thrashers, having battled his way through the minors and indeed every stage of his hockey career to achieve that dream.

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Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

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