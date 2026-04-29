Weber, Amsey B.

Peacefully passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026 at Fairview Mennonite Home Cambridge, at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of Ruby (Wideman) Weber of Elmira for almost 70 years. Father of Robert Charles “Chuck” and Kerrin Weber of Waterloo, and Lonita Beth “Loni” Weber of Listowel. Grandfather of Robin Candice (Kyle) Frede, Robert “Kyle” Weber, Matthew Townsend, Jessica Townsend, and great-grandfather of Vanessa Frede, Mya Frede, Henry Frede, and Lincoln Townsend. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Judith (Bowman) Weber, brothers Enos, Urias, Isaiah, and Israel. Amsey enjoyed golfing, curling, and the poultry business which was his life, including two hatcheries. Visitation took place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Interment in Hawkesville Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12 noon. A memorial service was held at the Dreisinger Funeral Home at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. The family would like to send a special thank you to Parkwood Mennonite and Fairview Mennonite Homes for the wonderful care given to Amsey.

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