Bike-a-thon to raise money for Elmira housing

Martin Buhr, the first executive of MennoHomes, now Beyond Housing, is getting on his bike one last time

Martin Buhr, 87, is ready to ride in this year’s Out-Spok’n Bike-a-Thon this Saturday at Elmira Mennonite Church. [Andrea Eymann]

Beyond Housing’s annual bike-a-thon fundraiser is set for Saturday in Elmira, with proceeds going to support an affordable-housing project in town.

Participating in this year’s Out-Spok’n Bike-a-thon is Beyond Housing’s first executive director, Martin Buhr, who is making this his last ride.

The 87-year-old, who recently underwent a “miraculous valve implantation,” said he is set to complete the 30-km ride, which starts at the Elmira Mennonite Church and goes to the Kissing Bridge Trailway up to Wallenstein and then back to the town.