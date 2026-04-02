McKeag, Grace

Sylvia Winnifred Mary Grace passed away peacefully at Livingstone Manor, Listowel, with her family by her side, on March 29, 2026 at the age of 93. She was born in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, the first daughter after four sons, and carried the name “Grace” proudly throughout her life.In 1954, she married her beloved Bob, beginning a 63 year marriage filled with devotion, adventure, and a shared commitment to family. Together they raised three children while building a life across several Ontario communities, embracing each new chapter with humour and resilience. Grace is survived by her children Kitty (Buck), Corilyn (Ron), and Jason (Shannon); her grandchildren Ric (Sylvia) and Rob (Jessica); and her great-grandchildren Lacey, Ebony, and Royce. She was deeply proud of each of them and approached motherhood with warmth, steadiness, and unwavering presence. Those who knew Grace remember her as loyal, strong willed, and wonderfully herself. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a true friend. Even in her later years, as memory faded, her spirit, her stories, and her gentle humour remained. Grace spent her final years at Livingstone Manor, where she was cared for with compassion and surrounded by people who cherished her. She will be deeply missed and forever loved. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira with reception to follow. Family interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Livingstone Manor Residents’ Council in Listowel, that may be placed through the funeral home.

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