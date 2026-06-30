Martin, Vietta

Peacefully passed away into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at AR Goudie LTC, Kitchener in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of Lloyd Martin for 60 years. Dear mother of Leon, Leroy (Darlene), and Dwayne. Loving grandma of Kylee; James and Jonathan, and her great-grandsons. Sister and sister-in-law of Melvin (Marie) Brubacher, Martha Brubacher, and Earl (Eileen) Brubacher. Vietta is remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Aden and Elvina (Gingrich) Brubacher, and her brother Orvie Brubacher. She was an avid gardener and quilter, and was a longtime faithful member of Floradale Mennonite Church. Visitation was held on Sunday, June 28, 2026 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Rd., Floradale. A memorial service took place at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026 at Floradale Mennonite Church. Private family interment prior to service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A special thank you to all the staff at A.R. Goudie for their exceptional care of Vietta.

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