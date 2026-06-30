Payne, Stephen



Passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at WRHN - Queen’s Blvd., at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Linda for 59 years. Loving father of Kim and Mike. Devoted grandfather of Brooklyn (Marcus), Andrew (Sophie), and the late Brayden. Brother of Michael (Sandy), the late Larry, Peter (Pat), Paul (the late June). Will be loved and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Oliver and Margaret Payne. For Stephen, family always came first, closely followed by his love for fishing and the great outdoors. Whether he was casting a line or passionately coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blue Jays from his armchair, he brought immense joy and spirit to everything he loved. He will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, and interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Wildlife Federation would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

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