Marche, John



John passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at Guelph General Hospital at the age of 62 years. Loving father of Danny (Stephanie), Jack, and Robbie (Ashley). Cherished Pop of Rori and Taeya. Beloved son of Carmel Marche of Baie Verte, NL. Brother of Wayne (Laura) of Blaketown, NL, and brother-in-law of Margaret Marche of Mount Pearl, NL. John will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and their families. Predeceased by his father Gerald “Gerry” Marche, brother James (Jim) Marche, and angel grandson Baxter in infancy. John was immensely proud of his Newfoundland roots and always held a special place in his heart for his hometown of Baie Verte, NL. After a brief stint in the Army, he settled in Elmira, where he and his wife raised their family. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to CMHA Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

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