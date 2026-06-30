Richmond, Helen Louise (Stickney)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family on June 25th, 2026. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Richmond for 68 years. Devoted mother of Mary Richmond, Donna (Bob) McFarlane, and Dave (Michelle) Richmond. Predeceased by her son Jamie Richmond. Cherished Dee of Matt (Carly) McFarlane, Maggie (Hari) McFarlane, Andrew (Jessica) McFarlane, Becca (Colin) Moran, Faith (Sean), Hope (JR), Sadie (Matt) and Molly Rose Richmond. Great Dee of Braeden, Paige, Carter, Everleigh, Lachlan, Huon and Nesh. Survived by her brother-in-law Myril Howlett and sisters-in-law Irene Cavell and Grace Saul. Loved and admired by many nieces, nephews, and relatives. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Mae Stickney, parents-in-law Chester and Margaret Richmond, brothers George and John Stickney, sister Betty Howlett, brothers-in-law Donald Richmond and Gerald Cavell. Helen was born February 25th 1932 at her grandparents home on the 6th of Peel. She had a wonderful childhood as part of a loving farm family. Her church community and social relationships at Goldstone were important in forming her lifelong Christian faith and her compassion for others. She was a diligent student beginning in a one room schoolhouse and eventually attending high school in Drayton. She attended teacher’s college in Toronto and began her teaching career at SS#15, a one room schoolhouse. After the birth of her two daughters she stayed home temporarily, restarting her career at Riverside Public School, continuing at Glen Allan. David and Jamie arrived during her teaching years at Winterbourne. Eventually she also taught at Floradale, and retired from Linwood Public School. Everywhere she taught she created and maintained lifelong relationships with students, families and staff. Even in her 95th year former students dropped by for visits at AgeCare in Elmira. Despite a busy life she had hobbies and interests she enjoyed. She was an active member of Wesley United/Trinity United Church. She belonged to UCW, chaired Christian Education, spent years in the choir, helped with many fundraisers and made more funeral sandwiches than she cared to admit. Mom loved music and played piano well enough to accompany choirs. On the home front, she always had a garden and canned every vegetable and fruit imaginable. Mom sewed endless outfits for her children, knit sweaters, stitched beautiful quilts, decorated birthday cakes and gingerbread houses, did folk art painting, ceramics and worked as a team with Lorne creating wonderful woodworking gifts. She enjoyed dancing and attending social outings involving Lorne’s love of cars. She also loved visits both at James St. and the cottage at Wasaga Beach. Helen always tried to be a caring friend and compassionate neighbour. We are so thankful for people who have returned this kindness as she aged and become more frail. We would like to thank our family, friends and incredible neighbours for their support and kindness during these difficult times. We are blessed! Mom loved family above all. She was a proud mother/mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. We want to acknowledge the PSWs who cared for Mom and made it possible for her to live in her own home as long as she could. Thanks to the very caring staff at AgeCare who were so attentive in her last years. We are so grateful for the unbelievable compassionate care shown by 5th floor staff and the palliative care doctors at WRHN Queen’s Blvd. Visitation will take place on Monday, July 6, 2026 from 3-6 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at Gale Presbyterian Church, 10 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira with a reception to follow in the church hall. Interment will follow in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or Muscular Dystrophy Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we loved deeply becomes part of us.” -Helen Keller

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