Martin, Beatrice

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Eldon S. Martin (2023). Cherished mother of Delphine (James) Martin, Elizabeth Ann (Eli) Martin, Ruby (John) Martin, Carolyn (Dennis) Martin, Merlin (Rachel) Martin, Donnita (Ross) Good, and Harlan (Michelle) Martin. Grandmother to 46 grandchildren and 116 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Leighton (Florence), and Laverne (Lorna), and sister-in-law of Rebecca Martin, Verna and Rufus Gingrich, Elsie and Laverne Weber. Predeceased by her daughter Marlene (Lester) Bauman, grandchildren Matthew and Courtney, and sister Florence (Eli) Sittler. Beatrice and Eldon were faithful charter members of Calvary Conservative Mennonite Church. A devoted mother, Beatrice was deeply cherished for her selfless compassion and dedication to her family. Visitation was held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at Countryside Mennonite Fellowship, 3745 Herrgott Rd., Hawkesville, with interment to follow in Calvary Conservative Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christian Aid Ministries or Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. Special thank you to the staff at Knollcrest Lodge for their exceptional care of both of our parents. We also acknowledge the excellent care provided by the medical team while they resided at Parkview Manor, Floradale.

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