Keith, Joyce (Frey)



After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Joyce passed away peacefully at WRHN-Chicopee on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at the age of 80 years. Cherished sister of Hilda Martin, Grace (Samuel) Martin, twin sister Joan (Oscar) Martin, Myrtle (Daryl) Chevalier, and Wilbur Frey (2021). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her husbands Klaus Kiesau (1993), William Keith (2005), parents Amos and Solinda Frey, and brother-in-law Myron Martin. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held in Elmira Union Cemetery. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at WRHN - Chicopee for their care and compassion shown to Joyce during these challenging days. As expressions of sympathy, donations to WRHN Foundation - Cancer Care would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

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