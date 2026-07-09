Elora Festival nears half century of choral artistry

It’s akin to travelling through time.

If you attend the upcoming Elora Festival, which has now conjured choral artistry over the course of six different decades, you will hear a wide selection of music from years long past. That’s why it was originally called the Three Centuries Festival, because it included compositions from the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries.

“It was started from the vision of Michael Purves-Smith, who was an early-music specialist at Wilfrid Laurier University. Many of the concerts at the first couple festivals took place in churches around Elora, and later on, the St. John’s Parish Choir became the choir in residence,” marketing and box office manager Evangeline Drost told The Observer.